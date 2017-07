Rome transport company not at risk of bankruptcy-chief (2)

Rome, July 31 - Manuel Fantasia, the sole administrator of Rome's troubled public transport company ATAC, said "no" Monday when asked if it risked going bankrupt. He also denied reports that the company's financial problems was endangering the supply of fuel for its vehicles. ATAC is further in crisis after parting company with director general Bruno Rota last week in one of the many headaches faced by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's anti-esablishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) administration. The company's problems include big debts, low satisfaction among users about the quality of the service, frequent strikes, high absenteeism and the poor state of many of its vehicles.