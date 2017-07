Italy's summer heat set to intensify

Rome, July 31 - Italy's summer heat wave, which has contributed to drought in much of the country, is set to intensify in the next few days. The health ministry is putting 16 cities on its highest heat risk level, level 3-red, over the next two days. Rome, Frosinone, Pescara and Campobasso will be put on red alert on Tuesday. They will be followed by Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Florence, Latina, Milan, Naples, Perugia, Rieti and Viterbo on Wednesday.