One of two jail breakers arrested

Rome, July 31 - One of two Albanian inmates who on Sunday escaped from a prison in the port of Civitavecchia, near Rome, was arrested by police on Monday, sources said. The arrested man was Luca Leke, a 32-year-old with a criminal record for robbery and drugs offences, the sources said. Marku Osvaldi, a 22-year-old convicted of theft and receiving stolen goods, is still on the run. Sunday's escape was the latest in a series of jail breaks that prison guard unions say reflect problems in Italy's penitentiary system, including personnel shortages.