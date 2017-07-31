Basketball: Petrucci, Messina blast Gallinari for 'error'

Rome

Rome, July 28 - Italian Basketball Federation President Gianni Petrucci and national team coach Ettore Messina on Monday criticised Danilo Gallinari, who is set to miss EuroBasket after breaking a bone in his hand in scuffle in a warm-up game against the Netherlands. "Danilo realizes he has made a mistake," Petrucci told ANSA referring to the Los Angeles Clippers player. "I'm sorry that on a day of triumphs for Italian sport, we end up in the media for an unsuitable gesture by one of our players". Otherwise Sunday was a good day for Italian sport, with Ferrari delivering a one-two at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Gregorio Paltrinieri winning the 1,500 freestyle at the swimming world championship, and tennis player Fabio Fognini winning the Swiss Open. Messina also blasted the NBA star. "Unfortunately what happened is now in the past," he said. "It was a very serious error because the concept of doing justice yourself is not one you can agree with".

