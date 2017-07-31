Rome

Alfano calls for dialogue in Venezuela

Foreign minister worried about violence

Alfano calls for dialogue in Venezuela

Rome, July 31 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Monday expressed concern about the situation in Venezuela and called for dialogue. "I observed with great concern that in Venezuela - in a climate of violence that caused numerous victims, worsening an already intolerable casualty toll - they have proceeded to elect the members of the Constituent Assembly despite the appeals of the international community to suspend an initiative that is not supported by the majority of Venezuelans," Alfano said in a statement. "Expediting the work of the Assembly does not eliminate the need for a constructive dialogue with the opposition based on the four conditions put forward by the Holy See to avert the risk of a definitive political rupture between the Country's institutions. "The new Constitution will be drafted by an Assembly that, in consideration of its constituent nature, is not democratically legitimised and cannot go against the fundamental principles of the rule of law and representative democracy, including respecting the sovereign powers of Parliament, which will have to continue to be empowered to express the will of the people. "In any case, any eventual future change to the Country's institutional setup will have to be submitted to a universal secret-vote popular referendum to certify its full correspondence with the will of the people."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Drammatico parto di due gemellini

Drammatico parto di due gemellini

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

di Arcangelo Badolati

E la Vespa attraversò lo Stretto di Messina

E la Vespa attraversò
lo Stretto di Messina

Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra

Apre in uscita lo svincolo Giostra

di Emanuele Rigano

Lei aggiustava ispezioni, lui pagava con soldi e con i "ti amo"

Lei aggiustava ispezioni, lui pagava con soldi e con i "ti amo"

di Vinicio Leonetti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33