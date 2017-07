Deal reached to avert Rome water rationing

Rome, July 31 - Authorities reached a deal at the weekend to avert the threat of people in Rome having water supplies rationed due to drought - until September at least. Water utility ACEA had said it would impose rationing in the capital after the Lazio regional government told it to stop taking water from nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly. The deal to avert the rationing will enable ACEA to keep taking water from the lake until September but at a lower rate.