Gay activist murdered, body chopped up, soaked in acid

Caserta, July 31 - A man detained at the weekend has reported confessed to killing gay activist Vincenzo Ruggiero, whose remains are thought to be those found by Carabinieri police chopped up and soaked in acid in a garage on Sunday. The suspect, Ciro Guarente, reportedly said the motive for the crime was jealously after being detained on Saturday. Ruggiero is thought to have been killed on the southern province of Caserta on July 7. A autopsy will be held to verify if the remains are Ruggiero's. Guarente reportedly said initially that he dumped the body at sea after the murder.