Not backing down a millimetre on Stx-Pinotti (2)

Genoa, July 31 - Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said Monday that Italy will not back down after the French government intervened last week to stop Fincantieri taking over the STX shipyard. Paris has said the move is only temporary to buy time for negotiations, calling for a 50-50 Italy-France split, but Rome has said it will not accept any deal that deprives Fincantieri of a majority stake and overall control. "I agree with what (Industry Minister Carlo) Calenda and (Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan said. Italy will not take a step back," Pinotti said in Genoa. "It is not acceptable that there can be a (South) Korean majority, but not an Italian one," she added, referring to the previous majority stakeholder in STX. "We won't move a millimetre on this. On the other hand, I hope that an overall agreement can be reached opening a discussion on the miliary side too".