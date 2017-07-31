Genoa

Not backing down a millimetre on Stx-Pinotti (2)

French government intervened to stop Fincantieri takover

Not backing down a millimetre on Stx-Pinotti (2)

Genoa, July 31 - Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said Monday that Italy will not back down after the French government intervened last week to stop Fincantieri taking over the STX shipyard. Paris has said the move is only temporary to buy time for negotiations, calling for a 50-50 Italy-France split, but Rome has said it will not accept any deal that deprives Fincantieri of a majority stake and overall control. "I agree with what (Industry Minister Carlo) Calenda and (Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan said. Italy will not take a step back," Pinotti said in Genoa. "It is not acceptable that there can be a (South) Korean majority, but not an Italian one," she added, referring to the previous majority stakeholder in STX. "We won't move a millimetre on this. On the other hand, I hope that an overall agreement can be reached opening a discussion on the miliary side too".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Drammatico parto di due gemellini

Drammatico parto di due gemellini

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

di Arcangelo Badolati

E la Vespa attraversò lo Stretto di Messina

E la Vespa attraversò
lo Stretto di Messina

Lei aggiustava ispezioni, lui pagava con soldi e con i "ti amo"

Lei aggiustava ispezioni, lui pagava con soldi e con i "ti amo"

di Vinicio Leonetti

Morì durante il servizio, il Viminale non lo ritiene vittima del dovere

Morì durante il servizio, il Viminale non lo ritiene vittima del dovere

di Alfonso Naso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33