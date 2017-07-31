Unemployment down to 11.1% in June - ISTAT (3)

Rome, July 31 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% in June, down 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to May, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said this took the rate down to the same level as September-October 2012. The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 35.4% in Italy in June, down 1.1 percentage points with respect to May, ISTAT said. The number of people in employment rose by 23,000 in June with respect to May, ISTAT said. The rise was determined by a 37,000 increase in the number of people working on steady contracts to enable the employment level to regain some of the ground that had been lost in May. Indeed, the number of people employed on temporary contracts climbed to 2.69 million in June, the highest level since the start of the statistic series for this factor in 1992, the agency.