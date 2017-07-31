Rome

Unemployment down to 11.1% in June - ISTAT (3)

Back down to level of Sept-Oct 2012

Unemployment down to 11.1% in June - ISTAT (3)

Rome, July 31 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% in June, down 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to May, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said this took the rate down to the same level as September-October 2012. The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 35.4% in Italy in June, down 1.1 percentage points with respect to May, ISTAT said. The number of people in employment rose by 23,000 in June with respect to May, ISTAT said. The rise was determined by a 37,000 increase in the number of people working on steady contracts to enable the employment level to regain some of the ground that had been lost in May. Indeed, the number of people employed on temporary contracts climbed to 2.69 million in June, the highest level since the start of the statistic series for this factor in 1992, the agency.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Drammatico parto di due gemellini

Drammatico parto di due gemellini

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

di Arcangelo Badolati

E la Vespa attraversò lo Stretto di Messina

E la Vespa attraversò
lo Stretto di Messina

Lei aggiustava ispezioni, lui pagava con soldi e con i "ti amo"

Lei aggiustava ispezioni, lui pagava con soldi e con i "ti amo"

di Vinicio Leonetti

Morì durante il servizio, il Viminale non lo ritiene vittima del dovere

Morì durante il servizio, il Viminale non lo ritiene vittima del dovere

di Alfonso Naso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33