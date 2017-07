Gentiloni hails Jobs Act after employment data

(see related) Rome, July 31 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni welcomed ISTAT's employment data on Monday and linked the positive developments to the Jobs Act labour reform passed by the previous administration of Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi, which he was part of. "#Istat Good news about labour," Gentiloni said via Twitter. "Fewer unemployed, including among young. Women workers increase. Confidence in results of Jobs Act and return of growth".