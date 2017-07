Swimming: Paltrinieri gold caps record worlds for Italy

Rome, July 31 - Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri won the 1,500 freestyle at the swimming world championship in Budapest on Sunday to help Italy to a record medal haul of 16. The tally, including four golds, put the Azzurri sixth in the medals table. Manila Flamini and Giorgio Minisini won Italy's first gold in the mixed synchronised swimming. Then came all-time great Federica Pellegrini's victory in the women's 200 freestyle and Gabriele Detti's triumph in the men's 800m freestyle.