Angela Merkel arrives in South Tyrol

Bolzano, July 28 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer arrived in Italy's mountainous South Tyrol region on Friday for their annual private walking holiday in the Dolomites. The couple are based in Solda at the foot of the Ortles massif. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is also currently in South Tyrol and so is former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, who arrived in Merano on Friday. Ex President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano has already been in Sesto in Val Fiscalina for several days.