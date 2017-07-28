Pope may travel to Bangladesh, Myanmar in Nov

Vatican City, July 28 - Pope Francis may travel to Bangladesh and Myanmar in November, Argentine news agency Telam has said. Vatican sources on Friday did not deny the reports, saying such a visit was under evaluation. The website 'Il Sismografo' reported that it is the exact period in particular that is being discussed. The likely dates are November 26-30, and indeed on the calendar of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household the pope's general audience of November 29 appears to have been cancelled. Should the trip come to pass, Francis would be the second pope to visit Bangladesh after John Paul II, who travelled there in 1986 as part of a long pilgrimage that also took in Singapore, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and the Seychelles. This was the longest of the 104 journeys made by John Paul II during his pontificate, covering over 50,000 km in 12 days. Francis would instead be the first pope to visit Myanmar.