Vatican City

Pope may travel to Bangladesh, Myanmar in Nov

Visit 'under evaluation', Vatican sources

Pope may travel to Bangladesh, Myanmar in Nov

Vatican City, July 28 - Pope Francis may travel to Bangladesh and Myanmar in November, Argentine news agency Telam has said. Vatican sources on Friday did not deny the reports, saying such a visit was under evaluation. The website 'Il Sismografo' reported that it is the exact period in particular that is being discussed. The likely dates are November 26-30, and indeed on the calendar of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household the pope's general audience of November 29 appears to have been cancelled. Should the trip come to pass, Francis would be the second pope to visit Bangladesh after John Paul II, who travelled there in 1986 as part of a long pilgrimage that also took in Singapore, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and the Seychelles. This was the longest of the 104 journeys made by John Paul II during his pontificate, covering over 50,000 km in 12 days. Francis would instead be the first pope to visit Myanmar.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Agguato al M'ama, IL VIDEO

Agguato al M'ama, IL VIDEO

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

di Arcangelo Badolati

Giovane ferita al M'Ama: ecco le testimonianze

Giovane ferita al M'Ama: ecco le testimonianze

di Nuccio Anselmo

L'arma s'inceppa e Pasquale Inzitari sfugge alla morte

L'arma s'inceppa e Pasquale Inzitari sfugge alla morte

di Fabio Melia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33