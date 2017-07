ATAC DG Rota stripped of functions (2)

Rome, July 28 - Manuel Fantasia, the sole administrator of Rome's troubled transport company ATAC, has stripped director general Bruno Rota of his functions, ANSA sources said Friday. Rota was widely expected to lose his job amid reports relations with the Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement executive in the capital had broken down. The company's problems include big debts, low satisfaction among users about the quality of the service, frequent strikes and the poor state of many of its vehicles.