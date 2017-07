U.S. okays sale of FCA 2017 diesel models

New York, July 28 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has obtained authorization from the United States authorities for the "production and sale of the 2017 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cheroklee models with 3.0 litre diesel engines". The Italian-American carmaker said it was an "important step forward". In May, the Justice Department sued FCA for allegedly using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel models sold since 2014.