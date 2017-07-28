Rome

Soccer: Pallotta says ready to sell Roma without stadium

President warns against failure to approve project

Soccer: Pallotta says ready to sell Roma without stadium

Rome, July 28 - AS Roma President James Pallotta has warned he will sell up the Serie A club if the Lazio regional government does not approve its project for a swanky new stadium in the south of the capital. Earlier this year the club significantly scaled down the much-delayed project, inspired by the Colosseum, axing two office towers to win the backing of new Mayor Virginia Raggi. "I don't want to sell the club. We think it's a great opportunity for us to build a competitive team with a stadium and entertainment centre," the American businessman said in a telephone interview from Boston, where Roma are currently on tour. "But if they don't approve the project, someone will have to go all the way".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Agguato al M'ama, IL VIDEO

Agguato al M'ama, IL VIDEO

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila

di Arcangelo Badolati

Giovane ferita al M'Ama: ecco le testimonianze

Giovane ferita al M'Ama: ecco le testimonianze

di Nuccio Anselmo

L'arma s'inceppa e Pasquale Inzitari sfugge alla morte

L'arma s'inceppa e Pasquale Inzitari sfugge alla morte

di Fabio Melia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33