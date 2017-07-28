Soccer: Pallotta says ready to sell Roma without stadium

Rome, July 28 - AS Roma President James Pallotta has warned he will sell up the Serie A club if the Lazio regional government does not approve its project for a swanky new stadium in the south of the capital. Earlier this year the club significantly scaled down the much-delayed project, inspired by the Colosseum, axing two office towers to win the backing of new Mayor Virginia Raggi. "I don't want to sell the club. We think it's a great opportunity for us to build a competitive team with a stadium and entertainment centre," the American businessman said in a telephone interview from Boston, where Roma are currently on tour. "But if they don't approve the project, someone will have to go all the way".