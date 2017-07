Three PD lawmakers attacked by anti-vaccine protestors (2)

Rome, July 28 - Three lawmakers for the ruling Democratic Party (PD) were attacked and insulted by anti-vaccine protestors outside the Lower House on Friday, sources said. The House on Friday gave final approval to a decree making vaccines obligatory for school admission. Elisa Mariano, Ludovico Vico and Salvatore Capone had to take refuge in a car, which was surrounded by protestors, thumped and kicked, before being rescued by DIGOS security police. "Three PD MPs have been attacked by anti-vaccine protestors," ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the PD leader, said via Twitter. "Pure madness. A hug to Elisa, Ludovico and Salvatore. The won't stop us".