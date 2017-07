Top court clears homeless man, says sleeping rough not crime

Rome, July 28 - The supreme Court of Cassation said Friday that sleeping rough is not a crime and cleared a 40-year-old who had been convicted and ordered to pay 1,000 euros by a Palermo court. The man was condemned for living rough in the Sicilian city in December 2010. The supreme court said he could not be convicted for living "on a sidewalk with dogs in a precarious shack made of cardboard and wood" even if this went against a city order.