Raggi demands govt intervene to stop Rome water rationing (2)

Rome, July 28 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday demanded that central government intervene and call a state of emergency to avert the threat of water being rationed in Rome because of the drought emergency. "It is intolerable that Rome should be deprived of water," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It would do enormous harm to the citizens, to economic and retail businesses and damage Italy's image. "I'm worried, above all, about the supply of water to hospitals and firefighters, which is of fundamental importance at the moment. "The government should intervene with the instruments it has at its disposal". Water utility ACEA has said it may have to introduce water rationing in Rome after the Lazio region told it to stop taking water from the nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the drought. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin has warned it could impact hygiene and health services. The Vatican turned off its fountains earlier this week due to the drought, which has affected most of the country. Farmers' association Coldiretti has estimated that the drought has cost Italian agriculture over two billion euros.