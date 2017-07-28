Rome

Raggi demands govt intervene to stop Rome water rationing

Mayor says drought-induced move would be 'intolerable'

Rome, July 28 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday demanded that central government intervene to avert the threat of water being rationed in Rome because of the drought emergency. "It is intolerable that Rome should be deprived of water," she said. "It would do enormous harm to the citizens, to economic and retail businesses and damage Italy's image. I'm worried, above all, about the supply of water to hospitals and firefighters, which is of fundamental importance at the moment. The government should intervene with the instruments it has at its disposal".

