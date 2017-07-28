Raggi demands govt intervene to stop Rome water rationing

Rome
28/07/2017
Rome, July 28 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Friday demanded that central government intervene to avert the threat of water being rationed in Rome because of the drought emergency. "It is intolerable that Rome should be deprived of water," she said. "It would do enormous harm to the citizens, to economic and retail businesses and damage Italy's image. I'm worried, above all, about the supply of water to hospitals and firefighters, which is of fundamental importance at the moment. The government should intervene with the instruments it has at its disposal".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"
di Nuccio Anselmo
Il nascondiglio segreto di Totò Riina in Sila
di Arcangelo Badolati
Giovane ferita al M'Ama: ecco le testimonianze
di Nuccio Anselmo
L'arma s'inceppa e Pasquale Inzitari sfugge alla morte
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online