House gives final approval to vaccines decree (2)

Rome, July 28 - The Lower House on Friday gave final approval to the government's decree making vaccines obligatory for school admission. It passed with with 296 votes in favour, 92 against and 15 abstentions. The legislation makes 10 vaccines obligatory for admission to nursery and elementary schools for children up to six, while four others are strongly recommended. Parents who fail to comply face fines of up to 500 euros. The government passed the decree after Italy suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid growing vaccine skepticism. "The definitive approval of the decree will raise the level of health protection of Italian families," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said.