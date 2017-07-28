M5S calls for Rome drought state of emergency-sources (2)

Rome, July 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has requested that a meeting of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet taking place Friday declares a state of emergency in Rome due to drought, sources said. Water utility ACEA has said it may have to introduce water rationing in Rome after the Lazio region told it to stop taking water from the nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the drought. The request for a state of emergency was also the subject of a letter sent by ACEA to the regional government and the capital's prefect and forwarded to ministers, sources said. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a member of the M5S, has said the rationing would be "unacceptable" and Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin has warned it could impact hygiene and health services. The Vatican turned off its fountains earlier this week due to the drought, which has affected most of the country. Farmers' association Coldiretti has estimated that the drought has cost Italian agriculture over two billion euros.