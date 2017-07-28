M5S calls for Rome drought state of emergency-sources (2)

Rome
28/07/2017
Rome, July 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has requested that a meeting of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet taking place Friday declares a state of emergency in Rome due to drought, sources said. Water utility ACEA has said it may have to introduce water rationing in Rome after the Lazio region told it to stop taking water from the nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the drought. The request for a state of emergency was also the subject of a letter sent by ACEA to the regional government and the capital's prefect and forwarded to ministers, sources said. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a member of the M5S, has said the rationing would be "unacceptable" and Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin has warned it could impact hygiene and health services. The Vatican turned off its fountains earlier this week due to the drought, which has affected most of the country. Farmers' association Coldiretti has estimated that the drought has cost Italian agriculture over two billion euros.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"
di Nuccio Anselmo
Giovane ferita al M'Ama: ecco le testimonianze
di Nuccio Anselmo
Tania ha scelto la via del silenzio
di Alessandro Tumino
L'arma s'inceppa e Pasquale Inzitari sfugge alla morte
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online