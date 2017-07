Italy's Nespoli to return to space at age of 60

Rome, July 28 - Italy's 60-year-old astronaut Paolo Nespoli is set to take off on his third mission to space later on Friday aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which will take him to the International Space Station (ISS). Lift-off from the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan is scheduled for 17:41 central European time. "Beam me up S…oyuz! Hitching another ride soon to the @Space_Station with @AstroKomrade & @Ryazanskiy_ISS #VITAMission #Exp52_53," said the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut via the @astro_paolo Twitter account. The tweet features a video of Nespoli is his space suit entitled 'Let's do this!'. It is Nespoli's third mission in 10 years.