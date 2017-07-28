South grew more than north in 2016 - Svimez

Rome, July 28 - Southern Italy grew more than the centre-north of the country in 2016, with its GDP rising 1%, compared to 0.8% for the more prosperous regions higher up on the map, according to details of Svimez's annual report given in advance of release by the industrial development association. However, the situation is set to be reversed this year, with the south growing 1.1% and the centre-north's GDP rising 1.4%, Svimez said. The association forecasts growth of 0.9% and 1.2% for the south and the centre-north respectively in 2018.