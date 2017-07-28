South grew more than north in 2016 - Svimez

Rome
28/07/2017
Rome, July 28 - Southern Italy grew more than the centre-north of the country in 2016, with its GDP rising 1%, compared to 0.8% for the more prosperous regions higher up on the map, according to details of Svimez's annual report given in advance of release by the industrial development association. However, the situation is set to be reversed this year, with the south growing 1.1% and the centre-north's GDP rising 1.4%, Svimez said. The association forecasts growth of 0.9% and 1.2% for the south and the centre-north respectively in 2018.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"
di Nuccio Anselmo
Giovane ferita al M'Ama: ecco le testimonianze
di Nuccio Anselmo
Tania ha scelto la via del silenzio
di Alessandro Tumino
L'arma s'inceppa e Pasquale Inzitari sfugge alla morte
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online