M5S calls for Rome drought state of emergency-sources

Rome, July 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has requested that a meeting of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet taking place Friday declares a state of emergency in Rome due to drought, sources said. Water utility ACEA has said it may have to introduce water rationing in Rome after the Lazio region told it to stop taking water from the nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the drought.