Padoan blasts French Fincantieri-STX 'reversal'

Paris, July 28 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has described the French government's decision to exercise pre-emption rights on the stock of the STX shipyard to prevent a takeover by Italy's Fincantieri as "unacceptable". In an interview with daily newspaper Les Echos, Padoan said the move suggested there was a "lack of trust in Italian partners". "I take note with regret of the fact that agreements with the previous French government have been repudiated by the new one," he continued. "Frankly, we don't understand why".

