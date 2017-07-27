Italians earn less than 20 years ago - IMF (2)

Rome, July 27 - The salaries and wealth of working-age Italian people has dropped below the level of 1995, before the introduction of the euro, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday in its Article IV on Italy. It added that per-capita salary levels will not get back to pre-crisis levels for a decade. It said the proportion of Italians at risk of poverty had climbed to 29%, with a peak of 44% in the south. Italy is going through its "third year of moderate economic recovery", the International Monetary Fund said in its Article IV on the Bel Paese on Thursday. But the fund also stressed that there are "significant" risks for the outlook, including "political uncertainty, possible hurdles to the reform process, financial fragility". It said that after 0.9% growth in 2016, Italy's GDP was set to rise 1.3% in 2017 and 1% in 2018.