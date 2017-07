Italy's recovery moderate, risks significant-IMF

New York, July 27 - Italy is going through its "third year of moderate economic recovery", the International Monetary Fund said in its Article IV on the Bel Paese on Thursday. But the fund also stressed that there are "significant" risks for the outlook, including "political uncertainty, possible hurdles to the reform process, financial fragility". It said that after 0.9% growth in 2016, Italy's GDP was set to rise 1.3% in 2017 and 1% in 2018.