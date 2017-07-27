Alfano welcomes French hotspot clarification

Rome, July 27 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that he "welcomed" French clarification on the hypothesis of Paris setting up migrant hotspots in Africa. French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said that "if" any hotspots were set up in Libya and Niger, it would be in collaboration with the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Later on Thursday Élysée Palace sources denied reports that Paris wanted to set up hotspots to assess asylum claims in Libya this summer.