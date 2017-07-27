Paladino, Tiepolo star in new exhibits

(by Nicoletta Castagni). Rome, July 27 - A number of new exhibits are opening across Italy over the weekend. They will showcase art ranging from the most recent works by Mimmo Paladino, who has played a central role in developing the Transavantgarde movement, opening in the Tuscan town of Pietrasanta near Lucca, to a show on the art of seduction and power in the Umbria town of Gualdo Tadino. A show on 20th-century sculptures from Venice's International Gallery of Modern Art Cà Pesaro is opening in Mestre. PIETRASANTA (LUCCA) - The exhibit 'Mimmo Paladino. Opere scelte', or chosen artwork, is opening in the new spaces of Pietrasanta's Gallery Giovanni Bonelli. The show runs from July 29 until September 10. Paladino's art features Greek-Roman, Etruscan and early Christian symbols represented in geometric patterns, heads and hands, houses, numbers, stars and vases in compositions in which space and time are blurred in a primitive universe with a contemporary feel. Artworks on display include mixed techniques and collages on wood from 2013 representing planets, musical geometries and poetic reflections on humankind. Paladino started honing this type of technique 20 years ago and his most interesting works include the 1999 triptych currently at the Museum of Rivoli. GUALDO TADINO (PERUGIA) - A show opening at the monumental church of Saint Francis on July 29 through December 3 is called 'Seduzione e potere. La donna nell'arte tra Guido Cagnacci e Tiepolo' (Seduction and power. Women in art from Guido Cagnacci to Tiepolo). Curated by Vittorio Sgarbi, the show includes 30 artworks by Italian masters from the 16th to the 18th century including Mattia Preti, Luca Giordano and Giambattista Tiepolo. The masterworks were selected for their different representation of women and the relationship between power and seduction. The women featured in the artwork on display evoke both mysticism and sensuality. They include the ecstatic femininity of the 'Magdalene carried to heaven by angels' painted by Francesco Cairo or 'The Death of Cleopatra' by Guido Cagnacci as well as the softly enticing beauty of 'Spring' by Rosalba Carriera or the victorious 'Triumph of Amphitrite' by Giambattista Tiepolo. MESTRE (VENICE) - The show 'Gruppo di famiglia' , or family group, is a selection of sculptures from the International Gallery of Modern Art Cà Pesaro in Venice in Forte Marghera. The exhibit, which runs from July 28 through November 26, vies to promote Venice's contemporary art by showcasing 20th-century sculptures through the work of artists including Trentacoste, Meunier, Bernard, Manzù, Emilio Greco, Libero Andreotti, Arnaldo Pomodoro, Alberto Viani, Lorenzo Guerrini, Arman.