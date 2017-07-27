Paris

Fincantieri: Paris to use STX pre-emption rights (3)

Announcement by Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire

Fincantieri: Paris to use STX pre-emption rights (3)

Paris, July 27 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that Paris has decided to exercise its pre-emption rights on STX capital, blocking Fincantieri's takeover of the French shipyard. The case has caused considerable tension between Paris and Rome in recent days. Fincantieri in May bought 66.6% of STX France from South Korea's STX Offshore and Shipbuilding as part of bankruptcy proceedings but on Wednesday Le Maire said Paris would exercise its pre-emption rights unless Fincantieri accepted an offer to divide STX's capital 50-50. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that Italy was ready to talk about the deal, but stressed that he saw no reason why Fincantieri should renounce having control of STX. Industry Ministry Carlo Calenda said the agreement would collapse if France insisted on a 50-50 split. Le Maire said Thursday that the move to use the pre-emption rights was "temporary" and aimed at buying time to "negotiate the best possible conditions for Fincantieri's participation in the Saint-Nazaire shipyards". He added that "there are no suspicions about our Italian friends" and would discuss the issue with Padoan and Calenda in Rome on Tuesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

di Nuccio Anselmo

Senza via di scampo E si sono costituiti

Senza via di scampo
E si sono costituiti

Incidente a Itala, morto un 48enne

Incidente a Itala,
morto un 48enne

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33