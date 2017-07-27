Rome

Drought: ACEA Ato2 chief probed over Lake Bracciano (2)

Utility threatening to ration Rome water after lake ban

Drought: ACEA Ato2 chief probed over Lake Bracciano (2)

Rome, July 27 - Paolo Saccani, the president of the ACEA Ato2 water utility, has been given notification he is under investigation, sources said Thursday. The probe regards complaints to prosecutors in Civitavecchia about the state of Lake Bracciano presented by a lawmaker and some mayors of towns around the lake, the sources said. Carabinieri NOE environmental police on Thursday went to the Rome offices of the water utility to seize documentation for a probe into the state of Lake Bracciano, sources said. ACEA has said it may have to introduce water rationing in Rome after the Lazio regional government said it will have to stop taking water from the lake, the level of which has fallen significantly in the recent drought.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

di Nuccio Anselmo

Senza via di scampo E si sono costituiti

Senza via di scampo
E si sono costituiti

Incidente a Itala, morto un 48enne

Incidente a Itala,
morto un 48enne

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33