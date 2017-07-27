Drought: ACEA Ato2 chief probed over Lake Bracciano (2)

Rome
27/07/2017
Rome, July 27 - Paolo Saccani, the president of the ACEA Ato2 water utility, has been given notification he is under investigation, sources said Thursday. The probe regards complaints to prosecutors in Civitavecchia about the state of Lake Bracciano presented by a lawmaker and some mayors of towns around the lake, the sources said. Carabinieri NOE environmental police on Thursday went to the Rome offices of the water utility to seize documentation for a probe into the state of Lake Bracciano, sources said. ACEA has said it may have to introduce water rationing in Rome after the Lazio regional government said it will have to stop taking water from the lake, the level of which has fallen significantly in the recent drought.
