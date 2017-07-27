Details of Libya mission Tuesday - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, July 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the government will present the details of a possible Navy mission to help Libya combat human traffickers in parliament on Tuesday. "We have been discussing them (the details) over the last few hours," Gentiloni told a news conference after meeting German Social Democratic Party (SDP) leader Martin Schulz in Rome. "We'll present them Tuesday to the House and Senate's defence and foreign affairs committees and I'm sure of the results with the vote in parliament". Gentiloni announced Wednesday that Italy was considering a request from Libya for the help of its Navy after meeting Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj in Rome. Most of the over 93,000 migrants to have landed in Italy so far this year started their journey across the Mediterranean from Libya, which has been affected by chaos since a Paris-led campaign contributed to the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.