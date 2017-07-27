Drought: Carabinieri search ACEA offices

Rome, July 27 - Carabinieri NOE environmental police on Thursday went to the Rome offices of water utility ACEA ATO 2 to seize documentation for a probe into the state of Lake Bracciano, sources said. The investigation comes after several complaints were filed to prosecutors in Civitavecchia over the state of the lake. ACEA has said it may have to introduce water rationing in Rome after the Lazio regional government said it will have to stop taking water from the lake, the level of which has fallen significantly in the recent drought.