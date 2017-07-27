Young Italians stay home because no safety nets - INPS (2)

Rome

Young Italians stay home because no safety nets - INPS

Rome, July 27 - The head of social security and pensions agency INPS Tito Boeri told a Lower House hearing on Thursday that many young Italians were forced to stay at home with their parents because they have no welfare safety nets. Young people are often ineligible to claim benefits such as unemployment because they have not paid in enough social security contributions. Boeri said the fact many young people were forced stay in the family home reduced mobility and opportunities. Italy's welfare system has only protected people over 65 from poverty, he added. Boeri told the hearing that welfare expenditure was tilted in favour of the elderly, with an average of 1,200 euros being spent on over 65s and less than 500 on under-39s.

