Rome

Swimming: Pellegrini focusing on 100m after 'historic' win

Victory in 200m freestyle consolidates place as all-time great

Swimming: Pellegrini focusing on 100m after 'historic' win

Rome, July 27 - Italy's Federica Pellegrini said Thursday that she wants to focus on the 100 metres freestyle after her "historic" win in the 200 metres at the world championships on Wednesday. The victory means the 28-year-old has won medals at seven world championships and it consolidated her position as one of Italy's top athletes of all time. She now has 10 world championship medals, including five golds, to add to her two Olympic medals, including the 200m gold she won in Beijing in 2008. "I think that this will be my event and I'll start to prepare for it seriously," said Pellegrini, who has come back after failing at last year's Olympics, referring to the 100m freestyle. "It was a great victory yesterday, a event that was almost historic".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

di Nuccio Anselmo

Senza via di scampo E si sono costituiti

Senza via di scampo
E si sono costituiti

Incidente a Itala, morto un 48enne

Incidente a Itala,
morto un 48enne

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33