Swimming: Pellegrini focusing on 100m after 'historic' win

Rome, July 27 - Italy's Federica Pellegrini said Thursday that she wants to focus on the 100 metres freestyle after her "historic" win in the 200 metres at the world championships on Wednesday. The victory means the 28-year-old has won medals at seven world championships and it consolidated her position as one of Italy's top athletes of all time. She now has 10 world championship medals, including five golds, to add to her two Olympic medals, including the 200m gold she won in Beijing in 2008. "I think that this will be my event and I'll start to prepare for it seriously," said Pellegrini, who has come back after failing at last year's Olympics, referring to the 100m freestyle. "It was a great victory yesterday, a event that was almost historic".