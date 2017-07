Four Italian movies in Venice Film Festival running

Rome, July 27 - Four Italian films are running at the 74th Venice Film Festival, which runs August 30 to September 9, Director Alberto Barbera announced in Rome on Thursday. They are Paolo Virzì's The Leisure Seeker with Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland; Manetti Bros's Ammore e Malavita, a musical about Naples; Andrea Pallaoro's dramatic Hannah with Charlotte Rampling and Sebastiano Riso's Una Famiglia (A Family).