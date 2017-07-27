House votes to end MPs' vitalizi pensions (2)

Rome
27/07/2017
Rome, July 27 - The Lower House on Wednesday approved a bill to scrap 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions, including for former lawmakers. Vitalizi can be accrued after just one term in office and have more generous conditions than ordinary State pensions. For many the system has come to symbolise the privileges Italy's ruling political 'caste' gives itself. The bill now moves to the Senate. If approved, it will mean the pensions of former parliamentarians is calculated on the basis of the social security contributions paid in and, from the next parliamentary term, the retirement age will be the same as for normal State pensions. The bill was proposed by a Matteo Richetti, a member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) also voted in favour, despite frequent rows with the PD about the issue, as did the right-wing anti-migrant Northern League. Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) did not take part in the vote, arguing the bill was unconstitutional as it works retroactively. The head of social security and pensions agency INPS, Tito Boeri, on Thursday called on the House and the Senate to "make public the data regarding contributions paid by parliamentarians". He said this was important for transparency in order to have "informed debate".
