Common commitment needed on migrants - Gentiloni

Rome, July 27 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni reiterated on Thursday that the whole European Union must help tackle the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "The message is that a common commitment is needed," Gentiloni told a press conference after meeting German Social Democratic Party (SDP) leader Martin Schulz in Rome. "We will not resign ourselves to the idea that this migratory challenge, including economic migrants, can be left to individual countries chosen by chance and geography".