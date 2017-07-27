Rome

Italy-French tension continues over STX (2)

Paris denies intention to nationalise shipyard

Italy-French tension continues over STX (2)

Rome, July 27 - The tension between Italy and France over Fincantieri's agreement to take over STX continued on Thursday, with Paris denying it wants to nationalize the shipyard after Le Monde reported that President Emmanuel Macron had decided to do just that. A French government spokesperson said Paris wants to renegotiate the terms of the investment in the Saint Nazaire company and stressed that the Italians are seen as important partners. Fincantieri's share price fell 3.5% in early trading on Thursday. Fincantieri in May bought 66.6% of STX France from South Korea's STX Offshore and Shipbuilding as part of bankruptcy proceedings but on Wednesday France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said the French cabinet would exercise its pre-emption rights to buy off the shipyard if Fincantieri did not accept a French offer to divide STX's capital 50-50.

