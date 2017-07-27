Sport: Detti, men's fencers join Italian gold rush

Rome
27/07/2017
Rome, July 27 - Federica Pellegrini's remarkable victory in the 200 metres freestyle at the swimming world championship in Budapest was just part of an Italian gold rush on Wednesday. Gabriele Detti won gold in the 800 metres freestyle later in the day while fellow Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri took bronze. At the fencing world championship in Leipzig, the men's quartet of Daniele Garozzo, Giorgio Avola, Alessio Foconi and Andrea Cassarà beat the United States 45-41 in the final of the men's foil team event. That victory took the Azzurri to the top of the fencing world championships medal table with nine medals, including four golds, after the victories in the women's foil and women's sabre team events and Paolo Pizzo's triumph in the individual épée.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama
di Nuccio Anselmo
"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online