Rome

Sport: Detti, men's fencers join Italian gold rush

Victories in team foil event, 800m freestyle swimming

Sport: Detti, men's fencers join Italian gold rush

Rome, July 27 - Federica Pellegrini's remarkable victory in the 200 metres freestyle at the swimming world championship in Budapest was just part of an Italian gold rush on Wednesday. Gabriele Detti won gold in the 800 metres freestyle later in the day while fellow Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri took bronze. At the fencing world championship in Leipzig, the men's quartet of Daniele Garozzo, Giorgio Avola, Alessio Foconi and Andrea Cassarà beat the United States 45-41 in the final of the men's foil team event. That victory took the Azzurri to the top of the fencing world championships medal table with nine medals, including four golds, after the victories in the women's foil and women's sabre team events and Paolo Pizzo's triumph in the individual épée.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

di Nuccio Anselmo

Senza via di scampo E si sono costituiti

Senza via di scampo
E si sono costituiti

Incidente a Itala, morto un 48enne

Incidente a Itala,
morto un 48enne

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33