Drought commissioners for local authorities - Galletti (2)

Rome, July 27 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Thursday that it may be necessary to put local authorities that do not take the necessary measures to counter the drought emergency under the control of commissioners appointed by central government. He mentioned the town of Bracciano, near Rome. The capital may face water rationing later this week after the Lazio region told water utility ACEA that it would have to stop taking water from Lake Bracciano, the level of which has dropped due the recent drought. "There are regions where... despite numerous warnings from the ministry, special bodies for this issue have not been set up or, if they have been set up, they are not operative," Galletti told a Senate hearing. "I think that having commissioners in those councils that do not comply, and we have the example of Bracciano, is necessary and cannot be delayed". He added that a loss rate of 40% of water in pipes was unacceptable.