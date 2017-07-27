Rome

Drought commissioners for local authorities - Galletti (2)

Environment minister laments loss of 40% of water

Drought commissioners for local authorities - Galletti (2)

Rome, July 27 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said Thursday that it may be necessary to put local authorities that do not take the necessary measures to counter the drought emergency under the control of commissioners appointed by central government. He mentioned the town of Bracciano, near Rome. The capital may face water rationing later this week after the Lazio region told water utility ACEA that it would have to stop taking water from Lake Bracciano, the level of which has dropped due the recent drought. "There are regions where... despite numerous warnings from the ministry, special bodies for this issue have not been set up or, if they have been set up, they are not operative," Galletti told a Senate hearing. "I think that having commissioners in those councils that do not comply, and we have the example of Bracciano, is necessary and cannot be delayed". He added that a loss rate of 40% of water in pipes was unacceptable.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

di Nuccio Anselmo

Senza via di scampo E si sono costituiti

Senza via di scampo
E si sono costituiti

Incidente a Itala, morto un 48enne

Incidente a Itala,
morto un 48enne

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

Cosa rischiano i presunti responsabili dell'agguato al M’Ama

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

"Cutè guidava, Aloisi ha sparato"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33