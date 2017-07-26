ANSA/ Top influencers, designer brands back transparent posts

Rome, July 26 - Following the watchdog authority's 'moral suasion' for influencers to be transparent in social media posts, several of those affected responded on Wednesday. Among those mentioned by the watchdog authority was a well-known couple that includes top fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, who has racked up millions of fans for her 'The Blonde Salad' site and will soon be opening a shop in Milan with her collections. The authority has called for greater transparency in telling visitors to the site about the products publicized in social media posts. While Adidas media offices have refused to comment, they added that they "have complete confidence in the work of the authority in charge". Alberta Ferretti added that "I understand very well that there is a need to regulate these new forms of communication. Personally, I have always dressed women that I like and respected, and even today with its different parameters, I am happy to see today's girls being happy to wear Alberta Ferretti and be photographed. I must admit that I find it strange to see my name mentioned when speaking about covert advertising, since I have always dressed celebrities that I 'loaned' dresses to, and then the photos were published in newspapers and websites across the world, and today the means of communication have changed as well as visibility, but not the spirit of it." "There were never rules before and so no one broke them, but I am certain that as soon as regulations are put into place, everyone will be happy to follow them," she said. Mariano Di Vario, who has 5.9 million followers on Instagram and is the most famous Italian blogger in the world, sees the watchdog authority's decision on the need to declare the brands in the posts of 'influencers' as positive. "For the past six months I have been including the name of the brand, since they are doing this in America since January," the 28-year-old former model told ANSA while on holiday in Sicily with his wife and son. "I find that transparency is better. Influencers have a relationship of trust with their followers and this is what they build their future on." In these six months, he said, "no company withdrew, and it is even important for them that there be the hashtag with the name of the brand. And both fashion houses and followers have increased."