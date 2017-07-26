Swimming:Pellegrini wins 200m freestyle gold at worlds

Rome
26/07/2017
Rome, July 26 - Italy's Federica Pellegrini won the gold medal in the 200 metres freestyle at the swimming world championship in Budapest on Wednesday. It means the 28-year-old has won medals at seven world championships and consolidates her position as one of Italy's top athletes of all time. "Now I can say that I'm in peace," Pellegrini told State broadcaster RAI. "I wanted an important medal after what happened last year, but I didn't think it would be gold. "These are my last 200 metres freestyle. I will keep swimming, following a different path". Giovanni Malagò, the head of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), expressed delight. "I'm speechless. It's endless emotion, like the first day, perhaps more," he told ANSA. "She's certainly the greatest athlete I've ever seen. "It's an unexpected joy but Federica never stops amazing us".
