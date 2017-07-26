ANSA presents Infomigrants, spotlight on migrant challenge

Rome
26/07/2017
Rome, July 4 - ANSA on Wednesday presented the Infomigrants.net portal, a news service for migrants produced with European partners France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle, at its Rome headquarters. The European portal in English, Arabic and French has been online since March and is produced as part of a project supported by the European Commission. It also features profiles on the main social networks seeking to give information to migrants and refugees, both when they are thinking of leaving in their countries of origin or in transit, and when they arrive in Europe. Infomigrants.net provides a stream of news items, stories, investigative reports, photo galleries, video services and fact boxes with information on the law, residence permits, schools, health and every element of interest for those travelling to Europe or thinking of doing so.
