Rome water rationing could hit health - Lorenzin (2)

Rome, July 26 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday that health and hygiene would be at risk if water is rationed in Rome. Water utility ACEA said it may suspend water supplies for 1.5 million Romans for eight hours a day later this week because of the drought emergency. "An eventual suspension of the supply of water in Rome... could seriously compromise the level of hygiene of all the accomodation structures, restaurants and public offices," Lorenzin said. "But, above all, it could seriously compromise the provision of essential health services". Crunch meetings are taking place in the capital to seek to find a way to prevent the water rationing. ACEA announced the plan after the Lazio region government said it will be stopped from taking water from nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the drought. Lorenzin said her ministry was not informed of the Lazio region's decision to stop water being taken from Bracciano. Earlier this week the Vatican turned off its fountains due to the drought. Water is already been rationed to users in around 20 towns in the province of Rome.

