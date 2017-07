Migrant-crisis spending up to 4.2 bn in 2017-Padoan

Rome, July 26 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a question time session in the Lower House on Wednesday that Italy's spending for the migrant crisis is set to rise this year to 4.2 billion euros, net of EU contributions. He said 2.8 billion of that was destined to go on reception of migrants. This is an increase of the 3.6 billion euros spent in 2016, including 2.4 billion for reception, Padoan said.