EU giving Italy 'crumbs' on migrants - Osservatore Romano

Vatican City, July 26 - Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano on Wednesday blasted the European Union for failing to do more to help Italy with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. The daily commented on the European Commission's extraordinary measures to give 100 million euros and a team of 500 experts in a article entitled 'Only Crumbs From Europe'. It said this was "very little" given the "size of the tragedy" and the "appeals for a common strategy".