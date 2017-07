Rome water rationing could hit health -Lorenzin

Rome, July 26 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday that health and hygiene would be at risk if water is rationed in Rome. Water utility ACEA said it may suspend water supplies for 1.5 million Romans for eight hours a day later this week because of the drought emergency. "An eventual suspension of the supply of water in Rome... could seriously compromise the level of hygiene of all the accomodation structures, restaurants and public offices," Lorenzin said. "But above all it could seriously compromise the provision of essential health services".