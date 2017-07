PD-M5S tension over 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions

Rome, July 26 - Tension between the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) led to a delay in a vote on a bill to scrap 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions on Wednesday. Vitalizi can be accrued after just one term in office and have more generous conditions than ordinary State pensions. The M5S has accused the PD of wanting to water down the bill, proposed by a PD member Matteo Richetti. A final vote on the legislation is still expected to take place later on Wednesday though, enabling it to pass to the Senate.